Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Shares Up 0.4%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 5,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Konica Minolta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

