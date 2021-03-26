Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €54.00 by UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €54.00 ($63.53) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.17 ($59.02).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

