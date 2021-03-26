Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHG stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.41.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

