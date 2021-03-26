Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,843,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,034 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.73% of Koninklijke Philips worth $1,330,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $57,076,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 349,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,539,000 after acquiring an additional 254,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,665,000 after acquiring an additional 92,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

PHG opened at $57.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $58.41.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.0331 dividend. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.