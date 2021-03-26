Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.55

Shares of Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.55 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 15.65 ($0.20), with a volume of 651,194 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £54.28 million and a PE ratio of -3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.06.

Kromek Group Company Profile (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

