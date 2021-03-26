Kronos Bio, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kronos Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kronos Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

KRON opened at $28.58 on Friday. Kronos Bio has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,907,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,603,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

