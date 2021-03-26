Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Kubient stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kubient has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $16.26.

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $68,827.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on Kubient from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

