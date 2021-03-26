Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) had its price objective raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.78% from the stock’s previous close.

KBNT stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Kubient has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $68,827.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBNT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kubient in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

