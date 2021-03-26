Kusama Market Capitalization Achieves $3.83 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and $360.04 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $451.91 or 0.00822738 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00060427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00231736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00076008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026572 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000447 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

About Kusama

