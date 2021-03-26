Kuverit Market Capitalization Reaches $1.04 Million (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 212.1% higher against the dollar. Kuverit has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $602.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00022548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.79 or 0.00642467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00065008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00023582 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,399,391,322 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

