Kyber Network (KNC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $72.50 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Kyber Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00004635 BTC on major exchanges. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $521.98 million and approximately $72.50 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00049225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.51 or 0.00638248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00064896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00023343 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network (CRYPTO:KNC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,255,936 coins and its circulating supply is 205,048,084 coins. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

