La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE:LZB opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.70 million. Equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 126.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 254.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at $1,607,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

