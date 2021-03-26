L’Air Liquide (AIQUY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS: AIQUY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/24/2021 – L’Air Liquide had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/16/2021 – L’Air Liquide had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/11/2021 – L’Air Liquide had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/10/2021 – L’Air Liquide had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/12/2021 – L’Air Liquide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

2/2/2021 – L’Air Liquide had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/26/2021 – L’Air Liquide was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of AIQUY stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 144,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,684. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Get L'Air Liquide SA alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.509 dividend. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.