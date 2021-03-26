Lakewood Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 32,900 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,900 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 296,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,275,000 after purchasing an additional 147,884 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,051,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,544,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target stock traded up $7.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.83. The stock had a trading volume of 356,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,311. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.40.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

