Lakewood Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lakewood Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $20,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $164.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,158. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $120.12 and a 1 year high of $170.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.