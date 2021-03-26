Lakewood Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,809,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.58% of TreeHouse Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

THS stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $54.01. 5,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -534.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THS. Stifel Nicolaus cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

