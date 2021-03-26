Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 42,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lakewood Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.8% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total value of $19,478,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.47. 140,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,906. The company has a market cap of $360.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $227.10 and a one year high of $389.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.51 and a 200 day moving average of $338.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

