Lambda Market Cap Hits $102.27 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $102.27 million and approximately $36.32 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00022591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.83 or 0.00648962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00064911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,542,125 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

