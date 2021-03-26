Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.93

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.93 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 62.60 ($0.82). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 56.40 ($0.74), with a volume of 1,032,541 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £192.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.93.

Lamprell Company Profile (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

