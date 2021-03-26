Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $169.20

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $169.20 and last traded at $168.99, with a volume of 1540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.53.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.85.

The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.22.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

