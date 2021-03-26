Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,543 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 808,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,678,000 after acquiring an additional 78,398 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $446,000.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.15. 2,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,601. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,541.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $709,919.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,967.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,888 shares of company stock worth $6,023,416 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

