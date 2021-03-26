Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stake Decreased by Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,288 shares during the period. Laureate Education accounts for about 2.3% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.51% of Laureate Education worth $15,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 130.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 255.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 119,284 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth approximately $817,000. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

