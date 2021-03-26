Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.52

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.52 and traded as high as C$40.56. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$40.10, with a volume of 174,201 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

