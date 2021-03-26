Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Insider Trish Houston Buys 763 Shares

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) insider Trish Houston bought 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 706 ($9.22) per share, with a total value of £5,386.78 ($7,037.86).

LWDB traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 719 ($9.39). 88,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,699. The firm has a market capitalization of £851.70 million and a P/E ratio of -9.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 705.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 619.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. Law Debenture Co. has a 1-year low of GBX 428 ($5.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 771 ($10.07).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.50%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

