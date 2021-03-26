LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $851,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,699,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $2,445,886 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 283,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,565,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,225,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCII opened at $129.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.28. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

