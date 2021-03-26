Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stake Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of Lear worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lear by 25.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $173.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 98.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $196.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

