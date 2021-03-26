LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 365,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,272,396 shares.The stock last traded at $13.30 and had previously closed at $18.93.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,220.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $99,974.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,981 shares of company stock valued at $290,011 in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

