Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) CFO Diane J. Bessette Sells 10,036 Shares

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.31. 156,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,065. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 26,394 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

