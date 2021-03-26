Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP John D. Torres Sells 1,646 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP John D. Torres sold 1,646 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total value of $501,914.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,746.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $8.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,406. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.41 and a 1 year high of $319.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.51.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 2,211.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lennox International by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Lennox International by 888.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 33,775 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

