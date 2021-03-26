Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $320.12

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $320.12 and last traded at $319.56, with a volume of 2068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $311.99.

LII has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.51.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total transaction of $2,370,177.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,050,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,269 shares of company stock valued at $4,265,442 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 2,211.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after buying an additional 127,144 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lennox International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

