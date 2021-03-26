Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Position Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 242.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.14% of Liberty Broadband worth $1,170,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $1,587,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $4,779,000. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LBRDK. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $154.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 125.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $102.38 and a twelve month high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.