Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.91

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.91 and traded as high as $6.18. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 45,019 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $90.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.

In other Lifeway Foods news, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $55,700.00. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lifeway Foods by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lifeway Foods by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 35,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

