Lightstreams Price Tops $0.0139 on Exchanges (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 70.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $640,528.62 and $3,222.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00022403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.86 or 0.00642382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00065005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023617 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

