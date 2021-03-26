Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce $128.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.60 million. Lindsay reported sales of $113.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $494.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.50 million to $496.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $536.67 million, with estimates ranging from $532.34 million to $541.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,263,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,727,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

LNN stock opened at $163.18 on Friday. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $173.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.96 and a 200-day moving average of $128.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

