LINKA Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15,386.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $15,386.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00022403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.86 or 0.00642382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00065005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023617 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

