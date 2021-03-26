LiquidApps Price Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $12.56 million and $69,376.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000565 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00038608 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.