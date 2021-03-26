Liquidia Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liquidia in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38).

LQDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

LQDA stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $113.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Liquidia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Liquidia by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Liquidia by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 13,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $41,248.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,400,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,309 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

