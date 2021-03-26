Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $4.44 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.44 or 0.00008077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $567.08 million and $53.88 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00022118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00016347 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,552,824 coins and its circulating supply is 127,617,586 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

