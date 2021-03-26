Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $184.56

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Litecoin has a market cap of $12.32 billion and approximately $3.09 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $184.56 or 0.00333261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000541 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,739,502 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.