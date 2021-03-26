Lition (LIT) Market Cap Reaches $295,861.59

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lition coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lition has a total market capitalization of $295,861.59 and approximately $50,607.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

