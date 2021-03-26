Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.31

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 6058637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.