LMR Partners LLP Takes $3.38 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

