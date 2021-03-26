Loki (LOKI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,864.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,697.19 or 0.03093420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.74 or 0.00333078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $505.64 or 0.00921626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.07 or 0.00397465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.65 or 0.00367543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.93 or 0.00240459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00021344 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

