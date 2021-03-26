Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $1.47 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,170 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.51. The company had a trading volume of 111,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,101. The company has a market capitalization of $376.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $106.85 and a one year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.21.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock worth $556,529,644. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

