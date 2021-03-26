Lookers (LON:LOOK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.40

Shares of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.40 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.71). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68), with a volume of 185,932 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.40. The company has a market capitalization of £202.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.88.

Lookers Company Profile (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

