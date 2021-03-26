Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinMex, IDAX and DragonEX. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00059273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00233094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.08 or 0.00868834 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00050737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00077086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00026449 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, IDAX, Switcheo Network and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

