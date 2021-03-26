Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $837,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.26. The stock had a trading volume of 188,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,475,750. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of -80.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Moderna by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 465.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after buying an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

