Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $837,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.26. The stock had a trading volume of 188,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,475,750. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of -80.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $189.26.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Moderna by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 465.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after buying an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
