Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.93

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.93 and last traded at $55.84, with a volume of 15146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.71.

LPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 57,584 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,300 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,552 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

