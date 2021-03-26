Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 473.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 350,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,286,000 after acquiring an additional 51,749 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 374,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

LOW traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.31. 212,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $186.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.38. The firm has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

