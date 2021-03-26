LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,697 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 615,740 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 680.8% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 323,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,817,000 after buying an additional 281,864 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 242,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 198,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 947,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,567,000 after acquiring an additional 154,980 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.08.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

